The Takeaway | Rookies rule, home cooking & the Godfather

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2, where rookie Mackenzie Hughes held onto his lead, the Sea Island Mafia came to play and Davis Love III showed us why he’s the Godfather.

