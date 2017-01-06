The Takeaway | Rookies rocking, Walker in the lead & a set of rentals

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the SBS Tournament of Champions, where rookies and first time winners stepped up – including Jim Herman who last played at Kapalua on his honeymoon. And the likes of Jimmy Walker, Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas are coming out strong in 2017, as well.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour