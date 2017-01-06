The Takeaway | Rookies rocking, Walker in the lead & a set of rentals
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the SBS Tournament of Champions, where rookies and first time winners stepped up – including Jim Herman who last played at Kapalua on his honeymoon. And the likes of Jimmy Walker, Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas are coming out strong in 2017, as well.
