The Takeaway | Roaring Rory, Reed en fuego & Team USA as Vikings

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Day 2 of the 2016 Ryder Cup, where Rory McIlroy went 3-0-0 in his matches, Patrick Reed was also on fire and Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson got rowdy with the fans.

