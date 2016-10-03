The Takeaway | Reed & Rory’s rumble & America takes back the Ryder Cup

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Sunday at the 2016 Ryder Cup, where one of the most epic matches in history went down between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson tangoed too and the U.S. won the Ryder Cup back for the first time in eight years.

