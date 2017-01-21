The Takeaway | Phil the Thrill, An Escape from Alcatraz & DeChambeau out
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the CareerBuilder Challenge, where Phil Mickelson put on a show, a few players escaped Alcatraz on the TPC Stadium Course’s dreaded 17th and Bryson DeChambeau gave us the perfect ending to our show.
