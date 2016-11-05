The Takeaway | NCAA Champs, Pampling prevailing & Huh?
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Day 2 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where reigning NCAA Champ Aaron Wise looks to follow in Tiger Woods’ footsteps, Rod Pampling is still sleeping on the lead and John Huh had us saying “huh?”.
