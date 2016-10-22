The Takeaway | Na’s ace, JT’s birdie train & #GolfIsHard
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 3 of the 2016 CIMB Classic, where Kevin Na notched his first career ace, Justin Thomas finished his round with 5-straight birdies and Marc Leishman reminded us golf is hard.
