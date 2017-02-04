The Takeaway | Max capacity, Beefiness & a driver in the rough

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Andrew “Beef” Johnston is bringing his “beefiness” into the weekend, the 16th hole was at full capacity by early morning and Phil Mickelson went driver off the deck from the rough.

