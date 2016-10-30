The Takeaway | Matsuyama on a mission, tree assists & monster putts
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the final round of the WGC – HSBC Champions, where Hideki Matsuyama notched his third PGA TOUR victory, Rory McIlroy got a little help from the trees and Seung-Yul Noh rolled in a monster putt in Round 3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour