The Takeaway | Matsuyama on a mission, tree assists & monster putts

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the final round of the WGC – HSBC Champions, where Hideki Matsuyama notched his third PGA TOUR victory, Rory McIlroy got a little help from the trees and Seung-Yul Noh rolled in a monster putt in Round 3 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

