The Takeaway | Kirk goes low, almost aces and monkey patrol

In The Takeaway, Kelly Hawkins looks at Round 1 of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba where Chris Kirk shot a bogey-free 8-under 63, the eighth hole showed it was up for the taking and we had some locals friends on the course.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour