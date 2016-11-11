The Takeaway | Kirk goes low, almost aces and monkey patrol
In The Takeaway, Kelly Hawkins looks at Round 1 of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba where Chris Kirk shot a bogey-free 8-under 63, the eighth hole showed it was up for the taking and we had some locals friends on the course.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour