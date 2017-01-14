The Takeaway | JT feeling the flow, Waialae denying aces and the definition of a bad lie
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the Sony Open, where Justin Thomas had another historic day – recording the lowest 36-hole round in PGA TOUR history – while there were too many almost aces to count and Russell Henley got a dose of #GolfIsHard.
