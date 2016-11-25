The Takeaway | Highlights galore, Denmark leads & the shot of the week
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the ISPSA Handa World Cup of Golf, where the players were thankful for birdies post-Thanksgiving, Team Denmark took the lead and Soren Kjeldsen had the shot of the week.
