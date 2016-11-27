The Takeaway | Great Danes, USA chases & a stylish finish
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the final round of the 2016 ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, where Team Denmark held on to its lead and secured its first World Cup of Golf with a stylish final putt, while the U.S. and Co. chased the Danes all day long.
