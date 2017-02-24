The Takeaway | Gators, #JupLife & (Ben) Cranes

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of The Honda Classic, where we had several animal encounters – including gators and cranes, local residents like Rickie Fowler conquered the Bear Trap and more!

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

The Honda Classic, held on the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa, brings the world’s best golfers to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The defending champion is Australia’s Adam Scott.

Welcome to the official YouTube channel of the PGA TOUR.

Here you can find everything you need to stay up to date with the world’s foremost golf tour. Check in for highlights from every tournament plus player interviews, player profiles, tournament previews, swing analysis and all the greatest shots and amazing moments. Teryn Schaefer presents the best social media posts from around the world of golf in ‘Trending on TOUR‘ and after each day’s play brings you the biggest talking points in ‚The Takeaway‘.

Check out https://www.pgatour.com for complete coverage along with all the latest news, scoring, and stats!

Follow PGA TOUR online:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/pgatour/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com

PGA TOUR Superstore – http://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/