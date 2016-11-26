The Takeaway | Denmark domination, Chikkarangappa’s chip & good on the greens
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 3 of the ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, where Team Denmark continued to roll, India’s Chikkarangappa had the chip-in of the day and putts were rolling during Saturday’s alternate shot format.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour