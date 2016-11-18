The Takeaway | Cink shoots career-low, Hughes leads & Sea Island treats players well
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the RSM Classic, where Stewart Cink shoots a career-low 62, Mackenzie Huges leads at -9 and he’s not the only one going low.
