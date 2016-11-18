The Takeaway | Cink shoots career-low, Hughes leads & Sea Island treats players well

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the RSM Classic, where Stewart Cink shoots a career-low 62, Mackenzie Huges leads at -9 and he’s not the only one going low.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour