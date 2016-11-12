The Takeaway | Animal takeover, Woodland leads and dialed in putts

Golf
In the Takeaway, Kelly Hawkins looks at round two of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba where Gary Woodland leads, the guys‘ had their short games dialed in and the animals were out to play.

