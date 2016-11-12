The Takeaway | Animal takeover, Woodland leads and dialed in putts

In the Takeaway, Kelly Hawkins looks at round two of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba where Gary Woodland leads, the guys‘ had their short games dialed in and the animals were out to play.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour