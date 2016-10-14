The Takeaway | An ace, an albatross & the course record

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2016 Safeway Open, where Jon Rahm had the first hole-in-one of the season, Morgan Hoffmann holed-out for double-eagle and Scott Piercy carded a course record 62.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour