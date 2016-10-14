The Takeaway | An ace, an albatross & the course record
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2016 Safeway Open, where Jon Rahm had the first hole-in-one of the season, Morgan Hoffmann holed-out for double-eagle and Scott Piercy carded a course record 62.
