The Takeaway | An ace, an albatross & the course record

Golf
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2016 Safeway Open, where Jon Rahm had the first hole-in-one of the season, Morgan Hoffmann holed-out for double-eagle and Scott Piercy carded a course record 62.

