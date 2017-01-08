The Takeaway | A Thomas bomb, Matsuyama doing his thing & warm thoughts from Hawaii

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 3 of the SBS Tournament of Champions, where Justin Thomas pulled into the solo lead during his battle with Ryan Moore and Hideki Matsuyama finds himself in contention…AGAIN.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour