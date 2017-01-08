The Takeaway | A Thomas bomb, Matsuyama doing his thing & warm thoughts from Hawaii
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 3 of the SBS Tournament of Champions, where Justin Thomas pulled into the solo lead during his battle with Ryan Moore and Hideki Matsuyama finds himself in contention…AGAIN.
