The Takeaway | A stubborn bee, Berger from the lake & Stricker’s fist bump

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the Franklin Templeton Shootout, where Harris English and Matt Kuchar took over the lead, Daniel Berger had a little trouble in the lake and Steve Stricker celebrated with the camera man.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour