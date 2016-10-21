The Takeaway | A python, a lizard and low scores

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the CIMB Classic, where they had a few wild visitors – including an 8-foot python, and the scores continued to trend low with leader Justin Thomas totaling 14-under.

