The Takeaway | A python, a lizard and low scores
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 2 of the CIMB Classic, where they had a few wild visitors – including an 8-foot python, and the scores continued to trend low with leader Justin Thomas totaling 14-under.
