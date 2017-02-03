The Takeaway | A Green Gopher, Saltbae & the Coliseum
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Justin Thomas had the shot of the day on the famous 16th hole, the Green Gopher went cruising and Saltbae made an appearance.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour