The Takeaway | 59 watch, Molinari from the strip & an almost ace

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where Rod Pampling had us on 59 watch, Francesco Molinari played his Vegas luck on the green & Derek Fathauer’s luck came up short for a near-ace.

