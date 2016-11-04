The Takeaway | 59 watch, Molinari from the strip & an almost ace
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where Rod Pampling had us on 59 watch, Francesco Molinari played his Vegas luck on the green & Derek Fathauer’s luck came up short for a near-ace.
