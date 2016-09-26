The Ryder Cup begins – Season Pass

Golf
► Alexander Levy wins the European Open
► Rory McIlroy wins the FedEx Cup
► And the Ryder Cup begins this week

Make sure you look out for a extra special addition of Season Pass coming this Saturday lunchtime where we’ll be announcing an incredible Ryder Cup competition.

