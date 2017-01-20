The Awkward Reporter

It’s a new year and with it the European Tour welcomed a new broadcaster to golf. The only thing is, “Mirage Sports Media” doesn’t actually exist.

With the cheeky direction of Ryder Cup stars Nicolas Colsaerts and Chris Wood ringing in his ears from a secret location, ‘reporter’ Thomas Gray took to the microphone with global golfing icons such as Henrik Stenson, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Lee Westwood and Rafa Cabrera Bello, delivering some of the most awkward interview moments of their careers.

Filmed on location during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship pro-am, our rookie reporter was set one simple mission: wind up, confuse and befuddle the great and good of golf.

The results were hilarious.

