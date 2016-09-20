Ten historic years of FedExCup competition

With the excitement growing before the 2016 TOUR Championship, we look at some of the best moments and stories from the first 10 years of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour