Takeaway | Scramblin’ veterans, Lexi shows off & DeChambeau putts side-saddle

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Franklin Templeton Shootout where veterans Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly dominated the scramble at 16-under, Lexi Thompson became the first woman since Annika Sorenstam in a decade to play in it & her partner Bryson DeChambeau tried a unique putting stroke.

