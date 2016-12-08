Takeaway | Scramblin’ veterans, Lexi shows off & DeChambeau putts side-saddle
In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Franklin Templeton Shootout where veterans Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly dominated the scramble at 16-under, Lexi Thompson became the first woman since Annika Sorenstam in a decade to play in it & her partner Bryson DeChambeau tried a unique putting stroke.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour