Steve Stricker’s brilliant approach shot at Franklin Templeton

In the second round of the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout, Steve Stricker hits a beautiful approach from 241 yards into within 15 feet on the par-5 14th hole, resulting in a two-putt birdie.

