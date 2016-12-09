Steve Stricker’s brilliant approach shot at Franklin Templeton

Golf
In the second round of the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout, Steve Stricker hits a beautiful approach from 241 yards into within 15 feet on the par-5 14th hole, resulting in a two-putt birdie.

