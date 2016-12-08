Steve Stricker drains a 50-foot eagle putt at Franklin Templeton
In the opening round of the 2016 Franklin Templeton Shootout, Steve Stricker pops in an eagle putt from 50 feet from the fringe on the par-5 6th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet