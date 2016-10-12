Steph Curry, Harold Varner III spur-of-the-moment shoot off at Safeway

In the 2016 Safeway Open Pro-Am, Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry and Harold Varner III trade shots from far out with Varner taking the edge over the NBA pro. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
