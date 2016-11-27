Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen win the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf

In their final round four-ball match in the 2016 ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf, Thorbjorn Olesen holes a 21-foot birdie putt to shoot a final-round 66 with Soren Kjeldsen to claim a four-shot victory at Kingston Heath Golf Club.

