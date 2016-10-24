Smashing week in golf – Season Pass

Golf
► Padraig Harrington wins on the European Tour after 8 long years
► European Tour golfers smash up some bottles
► And we want your caption entries

Leave us a comment with what you think Gary Player and Yao Ming had to say to each other when they met in China.

