Slo-mo highlights of the Wiffle Ball Classic
Prior to The RSM Classic 2016, PGA TOUR players competed against the PGA TOUR Wives Association in the Fifth Annual Wiffle Ball Classic to support the local Blessings in a Backpack program.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour