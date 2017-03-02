Si Woo Kim’s insanely impressive flop-shot at Mexico Championship

In the opening round of the 2017 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, Si Woo Kim hits a perfect flop-shot from off the green for birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.

The WGC – Mexico Championship is held for the first time at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico. The defending champion is Adam Scott, who beat Bubba Watson by one stroke in 2016.

