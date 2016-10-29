Seung-Yul Noh pours in a 40-foot eagle putt at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2016 Sanderson Farms Championship, Seung-Yul Noh drops in a long-range eagle putt from 40 feet on the par-5 14th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet