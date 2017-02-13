Sergio’s stamp of approval – Season Pass

On this week’s European Tour Season Pass, Bernd Wiesberger creates his own piece of history with 9 birdies in a row, Sergio Garcia takes down some drones and how long can Donald Trump hold a handshake for in our awkward reporter remix? Find out in brand new European Tour Season Pass

