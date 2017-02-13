Sergio’s stamp of approval – Season Pass

Golf
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

On this week’s European Tour Season Pass, Bernd Wiesberger creates his own piece of history with 9 birdies in a row, Sergio Garcia takes down some drones and how long can Donald Trump hold a handshake for in our awkward reporter remix? Find out in brand new European Tour Season Pass

► SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/Everyshotimaginable
► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com
► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheEuropeanTour/
► TWITTER https://twitter.com/EuropeanTour

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone