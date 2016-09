Sergio Garcia sets up a birdie with this close approach on 5 to put the European team up 2 in afternoon four-ball play at the 2016 Ryder Cup from Hazeltine.

Keep up to date with The Ryder Cup at: www.rydercup.com

Facebook: Ryder Cup European Team and Ryder Cup USA

Twitter: @RyderCup @RyderCupEurope @RyderCupUSA