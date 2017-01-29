Sebastian Munoz excites the crowd with an eagle hole out at Farmers

Golf
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

In the final round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Munoz takes aim from 153-yards and watches it roll in for an eagle on the par-4 17th hole.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone