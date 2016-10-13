Scott Piercy sets course record in Round 1 at Safeway

Golf
In the opening round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Scott Piercy starts the season hot by carding a 10-under 62 despite two bogeys. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.

