Rookie pranks, wine for all & Beef Halloween costume

In Trending On TOUR, Teryn Schaefer recaps the 2016 Safeway Open, where Harold Varner III beat Steph Curry in a shooting contest, the rookies were welcomed to the TOUR and a kid dressed up as Beef for Halloween.

