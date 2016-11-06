Rod Pampling holes a 32-footer to win Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
In the final round of the 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Rod Pampling holes a fantastic birdie putt from 32 feet and shoots a final-round 65 to claim his third win on the PGA TOUR.
