Rickie Fowler chips in for birdie on No. 17 at HSBC Champions

Golf
In the opening round of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Rickie Fowler finds the bottom of the cup from just off the green when he chips in for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.

