Rickie Fowler chips in for birdie on No. 17 at HSBC Champions
In the opening round of the 2016 World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions, Rickie Fowler finds the bottom of the cup from just off the green when he chips in for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour