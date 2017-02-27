Pro golfer uses crazy tiny putter – Season Pass

This week on European Tour Season Pass, we react to the Oscars, someone gets on water skis on a road after rain wreaked havoc on the Joburg Open, a pro golfer can’t remember his words.

Jaco Van Zyl and his square putter went viral and we have the exclusive inside scoop from our rookie reporter, Tyrrell Hatton gives his own Oscar winning performance and there’s a new world record set for the world’s longest putter.

Don’t miss anything from the recent week in golf in brand new European Tour Season Pass.

