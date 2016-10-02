Phil Mickelson’s late clutch-putt at the Ryder Cup
In his Singles match on Day 3 of the 2016 Ryder Cup, Phil Mickelson rolls in a 16-foot putt for birdie to halve the match with Sergio Garcia on the par-4 18th hole.
