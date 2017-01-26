Phil Mickelson makes unbelievable 2-putt birdie at Farmers
In the opening round of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson appears to hit his ball way past the hole on his first putt, but Phil shows off his magic and cards birdie on the par-5 5th hole on the North Course.
