Patton Kizzire’s impressive tee shot on No. 11 at Safeway
In the final round of the 2016 Safeway Open, Patton Kizzire comes inches from holing his 174-yard tee shot on the par-3 11th hole, resulting in a tap-in birdie.
Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT
Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour
Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com
INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet