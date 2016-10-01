Patrick Reed’s euphoric eagle-hole out at the Ryder Cup
In his Four-ball match on Day 2 of the 2016 Ryder Cup, Patrick Reed holes out for eagle from the fairway to win the hole and celebrates on the par-5 6th hole.
