Patrick Reed’s euphoric eagle-hole out at the Ryder Cup

In his Four-ball match on Day 2 of the 2016 Ryder Cup, Patrick Reed holes out for eagle from the fairway to win the hole and celebrates on the par-5 6th hole.

Subscribe to the channel http://pgat.us/subPGAT

Check out more videos http://www.youtube.com/pgatour

Complete coverage http://www.pgatour.com

INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/pgatour/

FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/PGATour

TWITTER https://twitter.com/PGATOUR

SOUNDCLOUD https://soundcloud.com/pgatour