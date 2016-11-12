Pat Perez sticks his approach on No. 17 at the OHL Classic

In the third round of the 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba, Pat Perez knocks his 129-yard approach into within 3 feet then sinks the putt for birdie on the par-4 17th hole.

