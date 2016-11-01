On the golf course with Kevin Na and friends
When he’s not on the road, PGA TOUR veteran Kevin Na spends his off time relaxing with friends at some of the local Las Vegas courses. Na gives an inside look as he plays Southern Highlands Golf Club with his friends.
